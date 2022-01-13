Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: More than 19,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 13 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,266,236 +19,262 Hospitalizations 101,187 +416 ICU admissions 12,191 +33 Deaths* 30,435 +N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 17,600.

The department reported 9,677 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,084,804, which is 60.61% of the state’s population. And 24,987 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,607 26.2% 15.8% In ICU 1,228 27.65% 14.86% On ventilator 862 17.25% 59.38%

Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said he thinks we should all be very concerned about the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading in the community. With vaccination rates steadying in the state, the ripple effect is being felt among young children in central Ohio. As the six-month mark for those who got a COVID-19 booster shot in early fall approaches, an Ohio State doctor said it is likely another booster will be needed soon.