COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of March 10 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,662,425 +868 Hospitalizations 113,070 +68 ICU admissions 13,297 +9 Deaths* 37,212 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,100.

The department reported 1,713 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,256,268 which is 62.08% of the state’s population. And 2,866 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 718 3% 17.6% In ICU 131 3.27% 23.63% On ventilator 90 1.81% 73.49%

Beginning Monday, the state will shift to reporting new cases, hospitalizations and deaths weekly instead of daily, according to ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

It’s been two years since Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and former state health director Amy Acton appeared at a lectern in the Ohio Statehouse, warning of an imminent threat posed by COVID-19, a mysterious respiratory illness spreading in other countries and gaining a foothold in the U.S.