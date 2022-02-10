Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Just under 4,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 10 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,625,551
|+4,176
|Hospitalizations
|110,208
|+257
|ICU admissions
|12,983
|+25
|Deaths*
|34,592
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 8,000.
The department reported 3,760 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,189,200 which is 61.50% of the state’s population. And 5,560 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|2,669
|10.9%
|16.7%
|In ICU
|552
|13.34%
|20.08%
|On ventilator
|377
|7.22%
|67.11%
Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. Doctors are cautiously optimistic the trend of dropping cases will continue, saying with people staying indoors due to this past week’s winter storm, there has been less of an opportunity for the virus to spread.