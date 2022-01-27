Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: More than 12,000 cases reported

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 27 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,552,972+12,108
Hospitalizations106,616+446
ICU admissions12,649+47
Deaths*32,489N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 20,000.

The department reported 5,470 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,155,177 which is 61.21% of the state’s population. And 10,625received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total4,76519.3%16.6%
In ICU93721.53%18.22%
On ventilator64512.62%61.81%

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has issued new contact tracing recommendations, including allowing schools to stop universal contact tracing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adding another 15 places to the COVID-19 “high risk” travel list. Grocery stores across the country are opening later, closing earlier, and eliminating 24-hour operations as they struggle with staff shortages due to the spread of COVID-19.

