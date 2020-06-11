Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Dr. Acton stepping down as ODH Director

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted held a news conference Thursday to talk about the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that Dr. Acton will be stepping down as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. He says she will be staying on as Chief Health Advisor.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear white coats. This particular hero’s white coat is embossed with the name Dr. Amy Acton,” DeWine said.

Acton said she will be stepping down by the end of Thursday.

According to DeWine, Lance Himes, who served as a past ODH Interim Director, will again assume the duties of Interim Director.

As of Thursday, a total of 40,004 (+429) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,490 (+33) deaths and 6,753 (+60) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,732 (+18) were ICU admissions.

Gov. DeWine began Thursday’s news conference that due to the expanded amount of testing, anyone in the state of Ohio who wants to get tested, will be able to do so.

Testing sites will be available throughout the state, according to DeWine. To find location, go to coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Lt. Gov. Husted talked about the latest jobs report released by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Thursday, and announced it would be receiving an $8.5 million federal Employment Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant to help reemploy individuals who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. The grant will also be used to help employers rebuild their workforces said Husted.