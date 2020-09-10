Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,121 new cases, 30 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state at 2 p.m. Thursday. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are also schedule to give a live press briefing at that time.

As of Thursday, September , a total of 134,086 (+1,121) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,354 (+30) deaths and 14,164 (+81) hospitalizations. There are presumed 110,279 recovered cases in the state.

DeWine announced the hiring of a new Director of the Ohio Department of Health. Native Ohioan Dr. Joan Duwve will serve in the role. She will start in October.

BREAKING: Governor DeWine announces Dr. Joan Duwve, will serve as the new Director of @OHdeptofhealth. She is a medical doctor and a native Ohioan. She will start in about a month. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) September 10, 2020

Governor DeWine opened Thursday’s briefing by asking Ohioans to get their flu shots.

Governor DeWine began the briefing by warning that flu season is coming and that along with COVID-19 could be extremely dangerous. He received his vaccine alongside Fran during the briefing.

This week, Ohio has six red counties, more counties being downgraded into the yellow. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/2eUxC6Djj0 — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) September 10, 2020

In the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory system map, only six counties are level 3. More and more counties are going to levels 1 and 2.