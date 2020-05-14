Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine, Husted, Acton hold 2 p.m. briefing

The lieutenant governor will most likely discuss the latest unemployment numbers that were released Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are scheduled to hold a briefing on coronavirus in Ohio at 2 p.m. on the eve of when many businesses in Ohio are scheduled to reopen.

The lieutenant governor will most likely discuss the latest unemployment numbers that were released Thursday morning. According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, 51,125 more unemployment claims were filed in Ohio for the week ending May 9. That’s 11,000 fewer applications than last week.

As of Wedneday, 25,721 cases (+471) have been reported in the state, leading to 4,618 hospitalizations (+79) and 1,483 deaths(+47). Of the hospitalizations, 1,248 were ICU admissions (+16).

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

For the first time in weeks, malls and retail stores opened to the public Tuesday in Ohio. Customers can expect to see some restrictions and new policies, and it won’t be shopping as normal quite yet.

The group did not hold a press briefing Wednesday, but on Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced the Ohio’s pandemic EBT plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means families of 850,000 students who rely on free or reduced-price meal programs will receive around $300 to purchase food.

DeWine estimates the benefits amount to more than $250 million that will go to grocery stores and other eligible retailers.

Also on Tuesday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced tattoo, piercing and massage businesses will be able to open May 15.