WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 2,178 new cases in past 24 hours, a record high

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, a total of 175,843 (+2,178) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,038 (+5) deaths and 165,627 (+108) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 147,063 recovered cases in the state.

The number of new cases in the past day represents a high for the state.

Franklin County returned to a level 3, or red, on the state’s public health advisory map. Licking and Madison counties also are at level 3, with Delaware, Fairfield and Pickaway counties at level 2, or orange. All six counties showing a high rate of spread as defined by the CDC.

The spread of the virus seems to be increasing as the cold-weather months begin. DeWine said that 52 counties are showing a high incidence of spread, meaning more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.

DeWine said 29 of 88 Ohio counties are at level 3, covering 65% of the state’s population.

Franklin County had been at level 2 since Aug. 20.