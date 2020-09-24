Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 991 new cases, 28 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delaware County has moved back into the red on the state’s alert system for COVID-19, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

As of Thursday, September 24, a total of 147,744 (+991) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,715 (+28) deaths and 15,051 (+74) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 127,239 recovered cases in the state.

Other counties newly in the red are Ashland, Pike, Scioto and Stark.

Counties remaining in the red are Butler, Mercer, Montgomery and Putnam. Dropping from red to the orange level is Portage County. Franklin, Licking, Fairfield and Pickaway counties remained at an orange alert level.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Franklin County has moved out of the top 10 for COVID-19 occurrence, however Delaware County is now number 8 on that list. Governor DeWine pointed out a high number of cases in the western part of the state.

DeWine announced expanded recommendations for COVID-19 testing at the state’s colleges and universities. It includes regularly testing a random 3% sample population of their students every week.

“It’s important for them to know what’s going on on their campuses and what’s going on with their students off campus,” DeWine said.

DeWine also announced relaxed visitation rules at nursing homes and assisted living facilities starting Oct. 12. Ursel McElroy, director of the Department of Aging, said indoor visits will now be allowed under certain circumstances, with visits scheduled in advance, in an approved area and for a maximum of 30 minutes.

Rules will be relaxed, too, at intermediate care facilities run by the state department of developmental disabilities. These changes are all in mind that outdoor visits will be harder during the fall and winter.