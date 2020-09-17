Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, September 16, a total of 140,518 (+1,033) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,555 (+49) deaths and 14,560 (+79) hospitalizations. There are presumed 118,443 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Coronavirus positivity continues to rise in Franklin County despite the county being listed as Level 2 in Ohio’s alert system.

Franklin County ranks 7th out of 88 Ohio counties for the highest occurrence of COVID-19 with 172.2 cases per 100,000 people. There are a total of 2,268 cases as of Sept. 15.

The latest update on Ohio’s coronavirus alert system, is scheduled to be released during DeWine’s Thursday briefing.