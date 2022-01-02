Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: More than 37,000 new cases over past two days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The reported numbers on Sunday will reflect the past 48 hours of data with the Ohio Department of Health not reporting numbers on New Year’s Day.

Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 2 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,053,721 +37,626 Hospitalizations 96,626 +183 ICU admissions 11,766 +17 Deaths* 29,447 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is more than 11,700.

The department reported 1,619 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,003,020, which is 59.91% of the state’s population. And 6,076 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,849 23.6% 18.7% In ICU 1,273 28.47% 13.93% On ventilator 782 16.05% 58.53%

Top federal health officials are looking into adding a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for those who are asymptomatic. Schools across the country are returning from winter break with COVID-19 protocol tweaks. More than 200 Marines were separated from service for refusing the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.