Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 84,073 cases, 3,307 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, July 26 a total of 84,073(+889) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,307(+10) deaths and 10,199(+54) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 58,465(+734) patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Gov. DeWine isn’t scheduled to speak Saturday.

During his Thursday news conference, DeWine revealed the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. Eight counties have moved to Level 3. Athens County has been removed from the watch list and is no longer approaching Level 4.

DeWine says Marion County has identified 57 new cases in the last two weeks, which represents 15% of its total non-prison cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Franklin County has had more than 225 cases per 100,000 residents over the last weeks.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted addressed antibody of blood donors by the Red Cross.

Of 33,538 Ohioans who donated blood, plasma or platelets since June 15, 436 have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. That’s a 1.3% positivity rate.

During the same time period, hospitals and private labs performed 37,803 antibody tests, with 1,624 positives.

Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced a travel advisory for all people who come into Ohio from outside states where there is a positivity rate of 15% or higher.

The advisory also includes anyone from Ohio who visits outside states and comes back home. It is recommended that those visit the following states self quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio: