Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 7,700+ new daily cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One day after surpassing 400,000 total cases, the Ohio Department of Health has released the latest case numbers in the state’s fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of Nov. 29, a total of 414,432 (+7,729) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 6,399 (+21) deaths and 26,507 (+245) hospitalizations.

The state continues to post a message on the coronavirus dashboard stating that data is incomplete with thousands of reports pending review due to a surge in testing across the state.

Saturday’s new data pushed the state past 400,000 total cases. The state passed 300,000 cases on Nov. 16, meaning more than 100,000 cases have been added in less than two weeks.

The 21-day reported averages in the state are 7,817 daily cases, 42 daily deaths, and 286 daily hospitalizations.

Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update Tuesday on COVID-19 in Ohio, warning residents in his last briefing before Thanksgiving that what happens the rest of the week could have a huge impact on the state in the coming weeks.

“If people don’t pull back from the normal Thanksgiving, we could have a disaster in here by the middle of December, leading into Christmas,” DeWine said. “Not only would that be a disaster from a medical point of view, but economically. I’ve said before that the biggest threat to our economy in Ohio and people’s jobs is if this virus flares out of control.”

DeWine said the period between now and the end of the year is “vitally important” to slowing the spread of the virus. He encouraged Ohioans to do two main things: reduce their contacts with people outside their homes and to wear a mask.