Coronavirus in Ohio: State reports 592 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health reported 19,335 COVID-19 cases and 1,021 related deaths on Saturday.

That’s an increase of 592 cases and 19 deaths.

Friday, the state reported 18,743 cases and 1,002 deaths.

The state also reported 3,712 hospitalizations, 1,066 of which were ICU admissions.

Trumbull County’s health department reported no new deaths on Saturday, keeping the total at 31. There were five new cases for a total of 329 cases.

According to the state health department, there were 883 cases of COVID-19 in Mahoning County, including 82 deaths.

In Columbiana County, there were 274 cases and 24 deaths, according to the state health department.

Late Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health released information on a new order by ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton, entitled ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ that extends the stay-at-home protocol until May 29.

“The name is important — Stay Safe Ohio. Not a stay-at-home order,” DeWine said during Friday’s press conference. “We’ve reached a new stage and I think that’s good news for everybody.”

Gov. DeWine added Ohioans should not read anything into the date given of May 29 and the order itself will be superseded as the state issues new reopening orders through the month. He added that this doesn’t mean that the virus is gone, and people should still practice social distancing.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations are to be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.