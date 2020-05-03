Coronavirus in Ohio: State reports 19,914 COVID-19 cases, 1,038 deaths

That is an increase of 579 cases and 17 new deaths since Saturday

(WYTV) – As of Sunday, a total of 19,914 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 3,769 hospitalizations and 1,038 deaths.

In Trumbull County, the state reported 324 cases and 31 deaths. In Mahoning County the state reported 883 cases and 82 deaths, In Columbiana County, there were 274 cases and 24 deaths reported by the state.

Late Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health released information on a new order by ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton, entitled ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ that extends the stay-at-home protocol until May 29.

“The name is important — Stay Safe Ohio. Not a stay-at-home order,” DeWine said during Friday’s press conference. “We’ve reached a new stage and I think that’s good news for everybody.”

Gov. DeWine added Ohioans should not read anything into the date given of May 29 and the order itself will be superseded as the state issues new reopening orders through the month. He added that this doesn’t mean that the virus is gone, and people should still practice social distancing.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations are to be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.