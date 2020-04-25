Coronavirus in Ohio: State reports 15,587 cases, 711 deaths

Cuyahoga County surpassed Mahoning County for the most fatal cases, with 91

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health reported 15,587 cases of coronavirus in the state, including 3,115 hospitalizations and 711 deaths.

That’s up from the 15,169 coronavirus cases and 690 related deaths that were reported on Friday.

Cuyahoga County surpassed Mahoning County for the most fatal cases, with 91.

In Mahoning County, there were 721 coronavirus cases, including 224 hospitalizations and 66 deaths.

In Trumbull County, there were 287 cases, including 106 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.

Saturday morning, the Columbiana County Health District reported 222 positive cases, 19 of which were fatal.

Gov. Mike DeWine is not having a briefing over the weekend.