Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Under 3,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 5 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,608,055 +2,810 Hospitalizations 108,954 +153 ICU admissions 12,864 +9 Deaths* 34,217 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 12,000.

The department reported 1,543 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,178,915 which is 61.42% of the state’s population. And 2,967 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 3,219 13.6% 20.3% In ICU 655 16.13% 21.5% On ventilator 449 8.92% 66.42%

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff detailed the latest in the state’s precipitous drop in COVID-19 cases, as the omicron variant wave falls off its peak during a news conference, Friday. Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.