Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Under 3,000 new cases

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 5 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,608,055+2,810
Hospitalizations108,954+153
ICU admissions12,864+9
Deaths*34,217N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 12,000. 

The department reported 1,543 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,178,915 which is 61.42% of the state’s population. And 2,967 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total3,21913.6%20.3%
In ICU65516.13%21.5%
On ventilator4498.92%66.42%

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff detailed the latest in the state’s precipitous drop in COVID-19 cases, as the omicron variant wave falls off its peak during a news conference, Friday. Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.

