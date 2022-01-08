Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Over 18,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Today’s new case numbers reported breaks a three-day streak of 19,000+ cases reported each day.

Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 8 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,170,139 +18,310 Hospitalizations 99,439 +269 ICU admissions 12,032 +25 Deaths* 30,072 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 15,700.

The department reported 9,547 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,051,447, which is 60.32% of the state’s population. And 33,644 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,529 26.4% 17.4% In ICU 1,294 29.15% 14.98% On ventilator 844 17.51% 58.99%

In December 2021, more than 50,000 kids in Ohio tested positive for COVID-19, the most in a month span during the pandemic. Doctors in Ohio are beginning to see people get COVID-19 for a second or third time during the pandemic. Health leaders are saying that another COVID-19 booster shot could be on the horizon. Answers to questions on the free half a billion rapid tests coming from the federal government.