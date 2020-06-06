Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 38,111 cases, 2,370 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WYTV) — The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest COVID-19 case numbers Saturday afternoon.

As of Friday, there are a total of 38,111 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,370 deaths and 6,460 hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,650 were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Saturday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District reported three new cases for a total of 607 cases, leading to 186 hospitalizations and 52 deaths.

The state reported a total of 1,502 cases in Mahoning County, leading to 322 hospitalizations and 194 deaths.

The state reported 894 cases in Columbiana County, leading to 134 hospitalizations and 53 deaths.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine announced that casinos, racinos, amusement parks, water parks, and outdoor theaters can reopen in two weeks. He also said his office will approve a safety plan that will allow the Memorial Tournament to have fans July 13-19.

DeWine stated that the goal of his staff and officials is to make sure Ohio is reopening safely.

“In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic. They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public.” said DeWine.

He also stated that testing in Ohio is ramping up and health care providers will be able to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, and officials are working with businesses, especially pharmacies, in the state to help make this possible.

DeWine also said that the state is working to reopen more and more businesses in the state.

DeWine announced Thursday that a number of entertainment facilities including zoos and movie theaters can begin reopening next week.