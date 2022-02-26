COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 26 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,652,634
|+1,330
|Hospitalizations
|112,289
|+86
|ICU admissions
|13,214
|+10
|Deaths*
|36,580
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 2,200.
The department reported 1,974 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,223,269 which is 61.79% of the state’s population. And 4,209 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,151
|4.8%
|20.5%
|In ICU
|234
|5.75%
|26.38%
|On ventilator
|134
|2.67%
|71.86%
The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio. Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday.