Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Monday.

As of Sunday, Feb. 14, a total of 939,350 (+1,809) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 16,346 (+6) deaths, and 48,556 hospitalizations (+64).

The state reported 1,204 deaths Saturday, but according to a notice on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 1,125 of those are part of the state’s reconciliation of deaths that occurred but were not reported late last year. As a result, 79 of the deaths reported were newly added to the state’s total of 16,340.

Gov. Mike DeWine spoke out Friday night against certain urban districts in Ohio that are not sticking to the state’s plan to reopen schools to in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.

Ohio as wrapped up the second week of vaccinating the state’s school workforce, with schools and districts agreeing to the March 1 date as a condition of receiving doses of the vaccine. But DeWine said he was hearing that some urban schools and districts were looking at backing off that date.

“We have learned that there are a handful of schools that have indicated they will break that promise … not just a commitment to me, but really a commitment to the children of their district,” DeWine said. “This is simply not acceptable.”More Ohioans getting vaccinated as rollout gets quicker

DeWine said he discussed the issue Friday with Cleveland schools officials, and he threatened to suspend the vaccination program if they did not agree to the March 1 date. He said they complied.

He also called out Walnut Hills High Schools in Cincinnati, saying it had announced plans to continue a remote-learning model for the remainder of the school year. And he said a plan in Akron to return to in-person learning March 15 “not acceptable.”

DeWine did not mention Columbus City Schools, which is targeting March 1 in its plan.

In addition to school personnel, the state’s vaccination program continues for residents 65 and older and those with certain medical disorders.

Another group will be added to the vaccination list next week, those who have conditions from childhood that would make them high risk for COVID-19, conditions such as severe asthma or heart defects, Down syndrome and cystic fibrosis.

DeWine has said that as vaccine supply increases, it will be made available at more locations, including hospitals, pharmacies and eventually mass-vaccination sites.