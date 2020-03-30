Closings and delays
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 1,933 cases reported, 39 deaths

Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted and Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus Monday afternoon.

The briefing will take place a 2 p.m. and can be streamed right here.

As of Monday, there are 1,933 cases reported in Ohio, 475 leading to hospitalization. There have been 39 deaths reported.

During a briefing Sunday, DeWine urged the FDA to clear Battelle to begin using machines that can each sterilize up to 80,000 masks per day. He called an earlier decision to limit the use of the technology reckless.

Late Sunday night, the FDA cleared Battelle to sterilize N95 masks at max capacity, and operate the systems in other states.

