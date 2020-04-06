Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 4,450 cases reported, 142 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Monday, there are 4,450 cases reported in Ohio. Of those, 1,214 have led to hospitalization and 142 people have died.

New model data from the IHME suggests Ohio will have fewer deaths and use fewer hospital resources than previously projected, as long as social distancing remains.

Over the course of the last week, Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon husted and Ohio Dept. of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have expanded measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Last Monday, an order keeping K-12 students out of school was expanded through May 1. The mission of the Ohio National Guard was expanded to include building hospital capacity.

Tuesday, officials addressed the capacity of the state’s unemployment system. An order was also put in place stopping water shutoffs in the state.

Wednesday, a new way of dividing and directing hospital capacity in the state was unveiled. DeWine also announced the start of the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19

Thursday, Governor DeWine announced the state’s stay at home order would be expanded through May 1.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine addressed the shortage of testing in the state. He announced that the Ohio State University and the Ohio Department of Health have teamed up to produce the items needed for tests (swabs, tubes to put swab in and liquid inside the test tube) here in Ohio.

Saturday, DeWine announced an order allowing telehealth services without first meeting face to face.