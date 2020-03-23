Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 442 cases reported, 6 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will hold their daily briefing Monday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ODH, 442 people have tested positive for the virus. There are six deaths, 83 are hospitalized.

ODH says the deaths were in Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin (2), Lucas and Stark Counties.

Cases have been reported in the following counties:

Ashland (1), Ashtabula (3), Belmont (2), Butler (17), Carroll (2), Clark (1), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (2), Coshocton (3), Cuyahoga (149), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (7), Erie (1), Franklin (44), Gallia (1), Geauga (2), Greene (1), Hamilton (26), Hancock (1), Highland (1), Huron (1), Knox (1), Lake (8), Licking (1), Logan (1), Lorain (24), Lucas (9), Madison (1), Mahoning (23), Marion (3), Medina (15), Miami (17), Montgomery (7), Portage (2), Richland (1), Sandusky (1), Stark (12), Summit (28), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (2), Union (1), Warren (5), Washington (1), Wood (2)

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data does not tell the full story, since there is a shortage of tests and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers.

Sunday, Dr. Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.

The order makes broad exemptions for essential activities and businesses.

DeWine also announced daycares in the state must now operate under a pandemic license and imposed additional restrictions.