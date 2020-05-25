Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 32,477 cases, 1,987 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ahead of another round of business reopening in Ohio Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, there are 32,477 (+486) cases reported across the state, leading to 1,987(+18) deaths and 5,511(+35) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations 1,443 were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton had signed three orders, including guidance on reopening gyms, guidance on conducting sports, and the use of schools for use as day camps.

DeWine is not scheduled to hold a news briefing Monday.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted began the last press conference held by the state on Thursday by announcing bowling alleys, miniature golf, and batting cages in the state can reopen May 26, as long as they follow proper protocols.

Skills training for all sports, including football and basketball, can begin May 26.

Husted also announced that beginning June 1, wedding venues and banquet halls in Ohio can resume business with the following restrictions:

6 feet between tables

no congregating

crowd sizes limited to 300 people

Last week, the DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state: