Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Nearly 5,000 new cases, 306 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Oct. 15, the state is reporting a total of 1,490,451 (+4,937) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,880 (+290) hospitalizations and 9,801 (+21) ICU admissions.

The ODH reported 306 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,327. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses: