Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 2,559 new deaths reported as ODH continues adjustment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Feb. 12, a total of 934,742 (+3,305) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 15,136 (+2,559) deaths and 48,411 (+142) hospitalizations. A total of 1,199,592 residents, or 10.26% of the state’s population, have started the vaccination process.

Gov. Mike DeWine made several announcements Thursday, touching base on the statewide curfew and making more residents eligible for the vaccine.

The curfew was lifted after confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 2,500 for seven straight days.

“The curfew actually expired officially at noon today, so there’s no curfew,” DeWine said.

But he said it could return, depending on what happens with the coronavirus.

“Understanding that it’s a lagging indicator,” DeWine said about hospitalizations. “And the trend line is what you look at. Where’s the movement? Movement’s down now. It’s great. What’s going to happen in the future, we don’t think we know.”

Another group will be added to the vaccination list next week, those who have conditions from childhood that would make them high risk for COVID-19, conditions such as severe asthma or heart defects, Down syndrome and cystic fibrosis.

All Ohioans 65 and up are eligible to get the vaccine, as are school employees and those with certain medical disorders. DeWine said the state is going to leave vaccinations open for those groups for several weeks because of the limited supply.

He said that as vaccine supply increases, it will be made available at more locations, including hospitals, pharmacies and eventually mass-vaccination sites.