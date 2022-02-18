COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 18 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,642,330+2,129
Hospitalizations111,398+146
ICU admissions13,115+23
Deaths*35,493+121
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 4,200. 

The department reported 2,698 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,208,548 which is 61.67% of the state’s population. And 5,558 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,7417.3%16.7%
In ICU3699.06%22.91%
On ventilator2424.98%70.15%

New coronavirus cases reported by Ohio schools fell for the fourth week in a row on Thursday as K-12 schools recorded their lowest week of cases since classes began last fall. After hitting a daily peak in cases in early January, coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant are trending down in every Ohio county. But they are not trending down equally everywhere.