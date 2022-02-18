COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 18 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,642,330
|+2,129
|Hospitalizations
|111,398
|+146
|ICU admissions
|13,115
|+23
|Deaths*
|35,493
|+121
The 21-day case average is below 4,200.
The department reported 2,698 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,208,548 which is 61.67% of the state’s population. And 5,558 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,741
|7.3%
|16.7%
|In ICU
|369
|9.06%
|22.91%
|On ventilator
|242
|4.98%
|70.15%
New coronavirus cases reported by Ohio schools fell for the fourth week in a row on Thursday as K-12 schools recorded their lowest week of cases since classes began last fall. After hitting a daily peak in cases in early January, coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant are trending down in every Ohio county. But they are not trending down equally everywhere.