COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 11 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,625,551
|+3,263
|Hospitalizations
|110,391
|+183
|ICU admissions
|13,001
|+18
|Deaths*
|35,005
|+413
The 21-day case average is below 7,500.
The department reported 3,214 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,192,121 which is 61.53% of the state’s population. And 5,793 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|2,509
|10.3%
|16.4%
|In ICU
|503
|12.18%
|21.55%
|On ventilator
|347
|6.65%
|68.33%
Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.