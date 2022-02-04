Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 4,000 cases, nearly 700 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Friady, Feb. 4 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,605,245 +4,004 Hospitalizations 108,801 +203 ICU admissions 12,855 +19 Deaths* 34,217 +680 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 15,000.

The department reported 1,642 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,177,678 which is 61.39% of the state’s population. And 3,274 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 3,348 14.1% 18.6% In ICU 687 16.85% 20.41% On ventilator 470 9.24% 66.38%

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff detailed the latest in the state’s precipitous drop in COVID-19 cases, as the omicron variant wave falls off its peak during a news conference, Friday. Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.