Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 4,000 cases, nearly 700 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Friady, Feb. 4 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,605,245
|+4,004
|Hospitalizations
|108,801
|+203
|ICU admissions
|12,855
|+19
|Deaths*
|34,217
|+680
The 21-day case average is below 15,000.
The department reported 1,642 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,177,678 which is 61.39% of the state’s population. And 3,274 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|3,348
|14.1%
|18.6%
|In ICU
|687
|16.85%
|20.41%
|On ventilator
|470
|9.24%
|66.38%
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff detailed the latest in the state’s precipitous drop in COVID-19 cases, as the omicron variant wave falls off its peak during a news conference, Friday. Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.