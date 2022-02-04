Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 4,000 cases, nearly 700 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Friady, Feb. 4 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,605,245+4,004
Hospitalizations108,801+203
ICU admissions12,855+19
Deaths*34,217+680
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 15,000. 

The department reported 1,642 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,177,678 which is 61.39% of the state’s population. And 3,274 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total3,34814.1%18.6%
In ICU68716.85%20.41%
On ventilator4709.24%66.38%

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff detailed the latest in the state’s precipitous drop in COVID-19 cases, as the omicron variant wave falls off its peak during a news conference, Friday. Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com