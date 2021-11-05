Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 4,348 new cases, 304 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Oct. 5, the state reports a total of 1,565,043 (+4,348) cases, leading to 80,852 (+237) hospitalizations and 10,240 (+28) ICU admissions. A total of 6,504,096 people — or 55.64% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,686 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 304 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 25,067. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is below 3,600.