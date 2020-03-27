Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,137 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 19 deaths

Dr. Acton said the measures taken so far have reduced the impact on hospitals by 50-75%

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and U.S. Senator Rob Portman have scheduled a 2 P.M. update on the COVID-19 spread in Ohio.

On Friday, it was announced there were 1,137 confirmed cases in Ohio leading to 276 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.

Deaths were reported in Columbiana, Cuyahoga (2), Erie, Franklin (2), Gallia, Lucas (2), Mahoning (2) Miami(4), Stark(2), Summit and Trumbull Counties.

On Thursday, Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data is only a snapshot of what’s really going on, since there is a shortage of testing supplies and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers. The actual number of cases in Ohio is believed to be much higher.

Governor DeWine addressed the issue of evictions Thursday. He said a bill passed by the Ohio legislature Wednesday allows courts to postpone hearings when needed. Courts can still take eviction action in an emergency situation.

DeWine said he plans to sign the bill Friday, during his 2pm update.

The governor also introduced an email address where people who believe they can help with the state’s efforts can let the state know.

For the first time, Dr. Amy Acton showed the current model of the trajectory of Ohio’s infectious disease curve. Dr. Acton said without the measures the state has taken, today would have been the peak.

Dr. Acton said the measures taken so far have reduced the impact on hospitals by 50-75% She said that once the state hits its peak, the state could see 6,000 to 8,000 new cases per day.