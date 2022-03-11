COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of March 11 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,663,019
|+594
|Hospitalizations
|113,118
|+48
|ICU admissions
|13,303
|+6
|Deaths*
|37,410
|+198
The 21-day case average is below 1,000.
The department reported 1,710 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,258,161 which is 62.09% of the state’s population. And 3,150 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|670
|2.8%
|18.7%
|In ICU
|126
|3.16%
|24.55%
|On ventilator
|93
|1.88%
|76.64%
Beginning Monday, the state will shift to reporting new cases, hospitalizations and deaths weekly instead of daily, according to ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.
The ODH will also ease COVID-19 case reporting requirements for K-12 schools as infections continue to drop statewide and nationwide.