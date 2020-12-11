Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 10,359 new cases, 128 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Dec. 11, a total of 542,209 (+10,359) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,426 (+128) deaths and 31,536 (+394) hospitalizations.

DeWine said that the curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which has been in effect for three weeks, is being extended and is now scheduled to end on Saturday, Jan. 2. The curfew will remain complemented by a mask order for retail businesses, DeWine said.

He also unveiled the Stay Safe Ohio protocol for the holiday season. The protocol is being issued by the state Department of Health and will remain in effect for the next 21 days. It says to:

Stay at home Wear your mask Keep interactions short and stay apart Wash your hands Work from home Celebrate safe, celebrate small Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household Limit travel Keep weddings and funerals safe Enjoy safe holiday activities

DeWine called the Stay Safe Ohio protocol “sensible steps” that all Ohioans can follow and still be able to live their lives.

On the latest update to the public health advisory system, Franklin and all of its surrounding counties remained at level 3, or red. Five counties are at level 4, or purple: Richland, Medina, Summit, Portage and Stark.