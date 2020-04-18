Coronavirus in Ohio: Cases top 10,000, new deaths reported

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state on Saturday.

As of Saturday, there are 10,222 cases reported in the state, leading to 451 deaths. A total of 2,519 hospitalizations have been reported.

That’s up from 9,107 cases and 418 deaths reported on Friday.

Cuyahoga County surpassed Mahoning County with the most coronavirus-related deaths at 52. Mahoning County recorded 45 deaths and 572 cases.

There were 15 deaths and 231 cases reported in Trumbull County.

Columbiana County reported 157 cases and 13 deaths, which differs slightly from the numbers reported by the state health department.

There were 23 deaths and 221 cases reported in Stark County.

The median age of the fatal cases is 79, with 50% of the deaths occurring in patients over the age of 80.

Seventy-two people who died were between the ages of 60 and 69, 25 were between 50 and 59 years old, 10 were between the ages of 40 and 49, and two were between the ages of 30 and 39. No deaths were reported among victims under the age of 30.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced there would be no news briefing Saturday or Sunday unless there was a big announcement.

During Friday’s news briefing, Governor DeWine about his plan to reopen businesses in the state by stating there are three conditions that must be met in order for the economic restart to begin: Public health measures and compliance must be established, people most vulnerable to the disease must be protected, and businesses operate safely with safeguards in place.

More details of the plan are expected to be announced next week, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.