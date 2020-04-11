Ohio reports 6,250 COVID-19 cases, 247 deaths

Mahoning County again recorded the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,250 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday and related 247 deaths.

In addition, 1,859 people were hospitalized.



That’s up from the 5,878 cases and 231 deaths reported on Friday.

Mahoning County again recorded the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths at 31. The county had 375 cases and 158 hospitalizations.

Friday, there were 358 cases and 31 deaths in Mahoning County.

Saturday, Trumbull County recorded 155 cases — up from 148 on Friday. No new deaths were reported in the county; that number stands at eight.

Columbiana County reported 96 cases and six deaths — up from 92 cases on Friday (no new deaths were reported).

Gov. Mike DeWine is not providing a briefing over the weekend. He will continue with his daily briefings on Monday.