Coronavirus can’t stop Christians from celebrating Easter

(WYTV) – This week is Holy Week, and even though the coronavirus can keep people from church, it can’t keep people from celebrating Easter.

“This is the message we need to give to the world, that through this time of COVID virus, we need to be people of service, extending our service to one another,” said Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw.

Every year during Holy Week, the Chrism Mass is a big highlight. The oils that are used for the year in things like baptisms, funerals and anointing of the sick get blessed.

The Vatican has given permission for dioceses across the world to postpone it.

“Throughout the Easter season, we’ll have opportunities to bless the water in which individuals can their baptismal profits,” Msgr. Zuraw said.

Holy Week has many different elements.

Msgr. Zuraw believes the current situation is a good teaching lesson, that people are learning patience right now, which goes along with the Easter message.

“We realize this too will come to an end, and as Easter Sunday articulates, there is hope. There is hope for the future,” he said.

The diocese is following the governor’s directive that people should not congregate. Some churches are able to practice social distancing by putting a service online so people can watch from home.