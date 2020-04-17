Closings and delays
Coronavirus cancels Boardman Memorial Day parade and service

by: Sarah Mercer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman is canceling its Memorial Day parade and services this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those we honor on Memorial Day served, are serving or gave the ultimate sacrifice while in service to our country. Today, we are all asked to serve our country by following one order that has been given to us to stay home. Although canceling our parade and service is a difficult decision, it is the right thing to do at this time,” the Boardman Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade Committee said in a statement.

The committee looks forward to seeing everyone at next year’s Memorial Day Parade and Service on Monday, May 31, 2021.

