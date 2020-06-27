Coronavirus by the numbers: Cases way up in Ohio, but down in Mahoning County

(WYTV) – Statistics on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations can be overwhelming and hard to comprehend, but they’re important in showing us what’s happening as time goes on.
Let’s take a look at the past four weeks in Mahoning County and across Ohio.
New cases in Ohio is the only category that’s seen a significant increase. Most of the new cases are in southwest Ohio.
New coronavirus cases in Ohio:
- June 5 — 3,192
- June 12 — 2,666
- June 19 — 3,307
- June 26 — 4,907
Hospitalizations in Ohio are steady.
New coronavirus hospitalizations in Ohio:
- June 5 — 438
- June 12 — 429
- June 19 — 353
- June 26 — 403
Deaths in Ohio have fallen significantly — a drop of 46%.
Coronavirus deaths in Ohio:
- June 5 — 224
- June 12 — 153
- June 19 — 159
- June 26 — 121
Cases rose in Mahoning County, then fell again. Last week, they were down 35%.
New coronavirus cases in Mahoning County:
- June 5 — 53
- June 12 — 85
- June 19 — 63
- June 26 — 55
Hospitalizations in Mahoning County are holding steady at a low number.
New coronavirus hospitalizations in Mahoning County:
- June 5 — 10
- June 12 — 9
- June 19 — 9
- June 26 — 10
Deaths are way down in the county. Last week, they dropped 84%.
Coronavirus deaths in Mahoning County:
- June 5 — 17
- June 12 — 14
- June 19 — 19
- June 26 — 3