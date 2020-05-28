Closings and delays
Conneaut Lake Park decides to stay closed through summer

Coronavirus

The park board said safety protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic would make it virtually impossible to be open for this summer

Conneaut Lake Park

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (WYTV) – Still fighting through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Conneaut Lake Park announced it will not open for the summer due to COVID-19.

The park board of trustees said it hasn’t been given any guidance on whether amusement parks can operate in the “green phase” of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan.

That would allow businesses to run at only 50% capacity.

Trustees said that, along with social distancing protocols, would make it virtually impossible to reopen this summer.

They hope to continue the park’s 128-year-long tradition in 2021.

