Congress considering financial support for communities affected by pandemic

The idea is to help the nation's cities, towns, villages and counties with federal money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Congress will start to look at the Direct Support for Communities Act. It’s a measure introduced by Senator Sherrod Brown.

It helps these municipalities which have struggled from the COVID-19 emergency. They’ve faced a financial strain for public safety and health.

“It’s pretty simple. The funding would be split 50-50, half committed to cities, towns and villages. The other half committed to counties. The amount would be allocated based on population,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown.

“More than anything, it needs to be flexible, that when we see a need and a desire, we can take of that,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Sen. Brown thinks the act fits perfectly into the president’s plan to provide $350 billion in state and local funding.

Right now, the measure has a formula for providing funding, not a dollar amount.