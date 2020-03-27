East Liverpool City Hospital anticipates surge in patients

People with mild symptoms should stay home but there are serious symptoms to watch for

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County’s COVID-19 case count is now eight, according to the health district.

No details have been released on any of the eight people.

At East Liverpool City Hospital, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus but they’re getting ready — isolation medical tents outside are evidence of that.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gretchen Nickell said doctors across the county are telling people not to come to the hospital if they only have mild symptoms.

“If you have mild symptoms, our recommendation is going to be to stay home and watch your symptoms. Come back if the symptoms become more severe. We cannot test people who have mild symptoms because the supplies are not there to test.”

Nickell said if you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, taking ibuprofen (Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) won’t help. She said they won’t control a coronavirus fever.

If you experience these serious symptoms, you should go to the hospital:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Call the emergency department beforehand so they can prepare for your arrival.

