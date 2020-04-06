Community honors McDonald man who passed from COVID-19

Cars drove past the family's home, beeping their horns and waving to the family

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – A local man who died of COVID-19 was honored today by the community.

On Sunday, locals showed their love and respect to the family of James Simon.

Cars drove past the family’s home, beeping their horns and waving to the family.

Simon’s son-in-law, Ron Pratt, says he appreciates everyone involved.

“It was overwhelming, just the love and support they gave us. The community, family, friends, it’s just an amazing experience in these unfortunate times,” said Ron Pratt.

Simon served the country in the army and was described as someone that everyone loved.