Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine discussing state's COVID-19 response
Community donates handmade hearts to St. Elizabeth's in Youngstown

by: Vince Coll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’ve seen St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown, you probably noticed paper hearts in the windows.

They are donated, handmade hearts that are part of the Red Heart Project that started this week.

On Wednesday, Patient Relation Manager Fran Vitullo put a post on Facebook asking for people’s help.

The post spurred hundreds of donations.

Vitullo is in contact with the front line workers everyday.

“They’re tired. They leave tired and they’re looking at the hearts. They said, this is nice. I said, this is from the community, and they all smiled. I made sure to tell everyone it was from the community, and they all smiled,” Vitullo said.

Now patients and nurses will see these hearts as they exit the building.

Vitullo says this idea was shared with their sister hospital in Boardman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

