Gladis said both officers are expected to make a full recovery and the department is not understaffed during this time

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana police department confirmed that one of their officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Chief Tim Gladis said Tuesday that the officer who tested positive for the coronavirus is under quarantine.

He said another police officer from the department is off right now for illness. That officer is also in quarantine, the chief said.

Gladis said both officers are expected to make a full recovery and the department is not understaffed during this time.