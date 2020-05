The entire process was recorded and will be put together in a video

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Graduation ceremonies will look a bit different for the Class of 2020 and in Columbiana, those graduates took the stage by appointment only.

It was part of a virtual graduation ceremony Friday.

Each student had a time slot to walk the stage and get their picture taken.

The entire process was recorded and will be put together in a video, which will be posted on YouTube next weekend.

A tentative in-person ceremony is planned for August.