Columbiana County school teachers, staff to receive vaccine this week

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – This week, Columbiana County school teachers will have the chance to get their vaccine.

On Thursday, the health department will send six teams to schools.

In Wellsville, they’ll get their shot at the high school. About 80% of the school’s staff signed up to get the vaccine.

Wellsville had already planned for a professional development day, which helps with timing.

“Oh that’s extremely convenient because if we had to send people to a location, I’d probably have to cancel school completely that day for everyone,” said Wellsville Schools Superintendent Richard Bereschik.

The school will send teachers and staff alphabetically to get their shot.