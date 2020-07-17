Columbiana County school districts working with health commissioner on plans to return this fall

The districts' individual back-to-school plans are expected to be announced in the coming weeks

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health Board is backing schools as they prepare to reopen.

The board said there is a low incident rate among children within the county. Right now, just four school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health commissioner Wes Vins said he’s been working with each superintendent over the last six weeks to come up with plans to get kids back to the classroom while meeting students’ educational needs, family expectations and state health guidelines.

“It’s very important that we get our children back to school and the schools are doing it in a way to limit the risk in every way that they can from busing, to cafeterias, to classrooms — for both students, as well as their teachers.”

Vins said each district will come up with an individual plan. Those plans are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.