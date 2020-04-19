Columbiana County reports one new death from coronavirus

There are three deaths in long-term care facilities

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported Sunday 166 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths from the virus.

That is an increase in nine cases and one new death since Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 10 are found in the county’s long-term care facilities and 61 at the federal prison.

There have been six coronavirus-related deaths at the Elkton federal prison, according to the Health District. There were three deaths in long-term care facilities.

The county health district is also looking into one probable case of COVID-19 and one death that may be related to coronavirus.

According to spokesperson Laura Fauss, the numbers may not be reflected in the data released later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons.