Columbiana County reports new coronavirus case

The positive cases now stand at 9

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District is reporting one more positive case of coronavirus in the county since Friday.

The positive cases now stand at 9.

On Thursday, the health district reported its first death due to coronavirus.

The county had just four cases on Wednesday.

According to Public Information Officer Laura Fauss, the total may not be reflected yet in the latest release by the Ohio Department of Health.

No further details were released.

Chief Medical officer Gretchen Nickell from East Liverpool City Hospital says most front-line healthcare professionals have a concern about supplies.

“Particularly isolation gowns and N-95 masks. We have a satisfactory supply of these things at East Hospital. Everything depends on what happens, how many patients we have, if there’s a patient surge,” Nickell said.

There are still zero confirmed cases at East Liverpool City Hospital.

Nickell says testing kits are limited and to only be used on patients with severe symptoms.

The Ohio Department of Health releases its statewide totals at 2 p.m. each day.

You can see statewide and county-by-county totals recorded by the Ohio Department of Health by clicking here.

One death has been reported in Columbiana County, while statewide, there have been 19 deaths as of 2 p.m. Friday.